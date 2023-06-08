Government is to construct 325 kilometers of tarmac roads in various parts of the country to facilitate tourism sector. The Revelation was made by President Yoweri Museveni.

The roads include; Kitgum – Kidepo (116Km), Lake Bunyonyi-Kisoro-Mgahinga (74Km), Karenga-Kapedo-Kaabong (70Km) and Kisoro-Rubuguri-Muko (65Km). Museveni further said the will be an establishment of an airport in Karamoja and others for easy movement of tourists.

Despite the global lockdown, Uganda received about 500,000 tourists in 2021 and revenue of $530 million. The number of tourists coming here, has recovered since the lifting of the #Covid-19 lockdowns to 814,508 by December,2022 and earned the country $1,014 million in the calendar year 2022.

“We have the best tourism sites, including; our National Parks of Kidepo, Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth, Lake Mburo, Elgon, Rwenzori,Kibaale Forest, Bunyonyi and many game reserves across the country. Uganda’s tourism sites rank highly in international media outlets and global tourism agencies,” he said.

In the coming financial year, the government will strengthen Wildlife conservation at Mgahinga national park, Lake Mburo, Semliki, Kibaale, Murchison, Kidepo Valley, Katonga, Tooro Semliki and Queen Elizabeth.

He said the government will enhance digital destination marketing using modern ICT (online) technologies; and strengthen the enforcement and adherence to tourism standards through a strict licensing regime for service providers in the sector.