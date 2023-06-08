President Yoweri Museveni has delegated the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to officiate Heroes Day celebrations which will take place tomorrow at Kasaala Catholic Parish Grounds in Butuntumula Sub-County in Luwero District as he goes into self-isolation.

Yesterday Museveni revealed that in the morning, he noticed some mild flu-like symptoms which forced him to call doctors to assess the condition and one of the PRCs was positive.

Museveni has been very cautious with coronavirus, as seen severally putting on masks, but due to allergy he stopped wearing them.

“After the very useful interactive retreat in Kyankwanzi, I was already immersed in the activities in Kampala. However, on Tuesday, I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. I ignored the feeling and had my meetings in Entebbe as well as working on my voluminous State of the Nation Address,” Museveni revealed.

“Yesterday morning, however, I noticed some mild flu-like symptoms in one of the nostrils (the right one). That is when I called my doctors to take samples and rule out Corona. They took three samples- one rapid and two PCRs. The rapid one was negative and so was one of the PCRs.” he said.

He said one of the PCRs was positive. Taking precautionary measures, he traveled to Kololo, with a separate car from Mama’s car as the samples were taken back for reconfirmation. When he came back from Kololo, it was confirmed that he had Corona.

Museveni applauded security forces for blocking all the terrorist activities and ensuring that the huge celebrations (like those of the 3rd of June), took place without incident in spite of the terrorists operating in Congo, South Sudan, Somalia, Mozambique, etc.

“As everybody knows, I have been very cautious with Corona. However, recently, I had to give up masks because they have been causing me allergic reactions in the eyes and also in the throat. Do you remember when I lost my voice twice during the elections? That is part of the allergy,” he said.

“I have, therefore, got the second forced leave in the last 53 years, ever since 1971, when we started fighting Idi Amin. One other time was when I had a sinus problem and I had to lie low for some days at Mweya,” he added.

Museveni has therefore, delegated the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to lead the Heroes Day celebrations slated for tomorrow in Luwero.

“I have therefore, self-isolated at Nakasero and I have delegated my work for today and tomorrow (Heroes’ Day in Luwero) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja,” he said.

Museveni however, assured the country that by God’s Grace all is well, and he is only experiencing mild symptoms. Adding, “I always prefer to err on the side of caution and self-isolate for now.”