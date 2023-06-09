Former State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, late Col Charles Okello Engola has been awarded posthumously the Masaba Star medal.

He was awarded during Heroes Day celebrations which took place this afternoon at Kasaala Catholic Parish Grounds in Butuntumula Sub-County in Luwero District. The medal was received by the widow, Joyce Okello Engola.

He was awarded alongside Brigadier General Abdul Rugumayo, the deputy director of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence who joined the National Resistance Army on July 20,1988. During the celebrations 45 people were awarded for their contribution to the development of Uganda.

Engola was on May 2, 2013 shot and killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti at his residence in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb. The killer fired several shots at close range before fleeing the scene up to the trading center where he entered a salon and shot himself dead.

Masaba Star Medal is awarded to Defense Forces personnel under the same circumstances described in the award of the Kabalega medal but where the gallantry is not as conspicuous as in the Kabalega medal.

Col. Engola joined the army in 1980 rising through the rank and file and was commissioned the rank of lieutenant in 1984. He later served as State Minister for defense and Minister for State for Labor and Industrial Relations.

While in the Uniform, he served in artillery with dedication, professionalism, passion and excellent ethics. He served in the artillery regiment at Lubiiri, Mbarara

He is described as a warrior with a revolutionary spirit, who was able to seize the operational initiative and dominate the battle space in northern Uganda, where he conducted successful counter insurgency operations against the Lord’s Resistance Army.

He was commended for commanding of UPDF 501 Brigade, headquartered at Opit, in Gulu District. The brigade played a role in fighting the Lord’s Resistance Army.

His daring sacrifices pacified his area of responsibility and enabled people to return to their homes to light fire and cook food. That is how he got the name Macodwogo and made him both a living legend and a darling of the people.

Other awardees include

Nalubaale medal

Hatib Ramthan, Seguya Matayo (RIP), Mpiribe Flavia, Wyclif Masiko, Jonathan Katibalirwe, Apollo Rutagasa, Rev. Tukamuhabwa Charles, Lt Odo Chalwe (RIP), Kyofatogabye Charles (RIP), Ssali George William, Nakana Israel, Mpina Livingstone, Kabadaki Xebia, Kabibwa William, Myenayile Juvenile (RIP) and Muwonge Matia.

Independence Medal

Lt. Luyiga Specioza Wamala, Mwerango Joseph Kaweesi, Lt. Rtd Lubowa Charles, Kiberu George Willington, Judith Aya(RIP), Ogwele James Michael, Isma Omoding (RIP), Mutyaba Patrick, Maj Winston Agaba, Maj Sebastian Kyombe, Major Patrick Okemah, Warrant Officer Bahwere Hassan, SP Kwerit Christopher, Sergeant Bwire Barnard, Richard Muyombya and Patrick William Awany.

Others are; Ochoke Lawrence, Ejoku Boniface, Nzunzu James, Walakira James, Charles Ochela, Fred Amuria, Okua Paita, Achol Alex, Olet Patrick.

Personal sacrifice medal, Uganda police force

AIGP Edyegu Richard (the Director of Engineering and Logistics at police)

CP Alalo Christine (RIP). She died on March 10,2019 in a plane crash en route to Nairobi from Ethiopia. She was among the 157 people on board Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

DIP Alex Wagaluka (RIP)

David Muhoozi (RIP)

Luwero Triangle Medal

Cpt Jingo Habib

Gold 30 plus- police medal

AIGP Abas Byakagaba