Former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi has undergone back ailment treatment at undisclosed hospital in London.

However, his revelation came on the backdrop of allegations that the former NRM strongman could have suffered a stroke.

“It is not true that I got a stroke. I had a back ailment which was fixed and I have actually in the last week or so been involved in fairly heavy diplomatic work,” Amama confirmed.

“To all those that have sent me get well soon messages, I thank you for your encouragement, sympathy and love,” he added.

The 74-year-old has appeared in a struggling health state in a video which went viral on social media as he endured the pain as he labored to walk from a hotel.

He was supported by the nearby staff members, as he gritted his teeth painfully and groaned as he slopped downstairs at the hotel.