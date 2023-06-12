WAKISO-Former Kamwepe South MP, Mubarak Munyagwa has been granted Shs1 million cash bail. Munyagwa was released by Kajjansi Chief Magistrate, Doreen Karungi.

Munyagwa and four other people include; Paddy Kabuye, Isa Sekitoleko, Joweria Nakafero and Godfrey Buwembe were last week charged and remanded to Luzira prison over a land dispute.

They are facing four counts that include Criminal Trespass, Malicious Damage to Property and Conspiracy to commit a felony. They have denied the charges and investigations in this case are still ongoing.

Today, the five appeared before Chief Magistrate Doreen Olga Karungi for a bail application and ordered the former legislator and his four co-accused persons to each first deposit a cash bail of one million shillings before leaving prison. The matter has been adjourned to July 7,2023.

Prosecution led by Charlotte Kwikiriza between May 26, 2023, and June 3, 2023, in Mutungo Cell, Wakiso District, Munyagwa and his co-accused unlawfully entered land owned by Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three LCC, a Ugandan company owned by an American, with the intent to annoy the company.

They are also accused of willfully and unlawfully destroying cassava valued at Shs5 million, which belonged to Janan Opio.

All the accused individuals have denied the charges brought against them. Munyagwa maintained his innocence and suggests that political motives may be behind the accusations, asserting that he purchased the disputed land for Shs1.2 billion and paid in installments.