The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa has handed over 105 resettlement houses and titles and agricultural equipment to the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in Buliisa.

The people were displaced during the identification of land for the construction of the Tilenga Oil Project facilities and associated infrastructure in Bulisa District.

The houses are part of the planned 205 houses to be built. The structures are located on parcels of land chosen by the affected persons and have been designed to last for at least 25 years. The completion and handover of the remaining 100 houses are planned for the end of August 2023.

Tilenga is one of the two upstream oil projects in Lake Albert. The Tilenga is a project, operated by Total, and the Kingfisher project under CNOOC. They are expected to deliver a combined production of 230,000 barrels per day at the plateau.

The upstream partners are Total (56.67%), CNOOC (28.33%) and UNOC (15%). The crude oil will be transported from the oilfields in Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania via EACOP cross-border pipeline, with Total, Uganda, Tanzania and CNOOC as shareholders.

“We promised to implement Uganda’s oil and gas projects while safeguarding the environment and transforming the lives of our people. We shall sustainably exploit Uganda’s natural resources for social and economic transformation. I hope the world is watching what is happening here,” she said.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda through its Agricultural Support Services program has handed over post-harvest handling equipment to 20 Farmer Groups and Associations established among Project Affected Persons.

The equipment includes Cassava chippers, silos, milling plants and drying racks among others and is aimed at supporting farmers to access and utilize good agronomical practices to improve their household income levels I urge the farmer groups to use these optimally.

Total Energies EP commemorated 10yrs of the local scholarship program that has benefitted over 270 students from the districts of Buliisa, Nwoya, Pakwach, Masindi and Nebbi. The beneficiaries are supported in O’level and A-level education in the top schools in the country.