President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has called upon Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom and all its subjects to discourage forces of disunity for socio-economic development.

In his speech read by Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja at the 29th coronation ceremony of Omukama (King) Dr Solomon Gafaabusa Iguru on Sunday in Hoima city, Museveni urged Ugandans to embrace government programmes like Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM) to foster development.

He said the programmes are aimed at eradicating poverty amongst Ugandans.

Stories Continues after ad

“The government has put in place many programs like PDM and Emyooga to eradicate poverty but this cannot be achieved when there is no peace in the country,” he said.

The 29-year-journey of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom restoration is commendable for the transformation of lives by the NRM government that has seen many schools and hospitals for example constructed in collaboration with the kingdom.

“The government restored cultural leaders so that they can work together in harmony once handled well,” he said, emphasizing the need for unity.

Museveni also urged the BKK leaders and the people of Bunyoro to fight the foreign and unwanted behaviours of homosexuality.

The president contributed Shs50 million towards the 2023 Empango commemoration while the Nabanja contributed Shs10 million cash from her purse.

In his speech on behalf of the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, the Okwiri (Chief Prince), Eng Fred Mugenyi Rucunya, congratulated the current Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom administration for promoting a good relationship with the central government.

He also said homosexuality was unwelcome to the kingdom saying it was also condemned by the forefathers as an unacceptable vice.

The Omuhikirwa (Prime Minister) of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Mr Andrew Kirungi Byakutaga Ateenyi, said they are determined to promote peace, unity and hard work through supporting government programmes for the development of the people of Bunyoro.

Uganda’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaija, appreciated the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom administration for organising such a function that restores the subjects’ confidence into the kingdom, hence, promoting unity.

He tipped Banyoro, especially the youth, to focus on coffee farming pledging that the government is ready to support value addition for development.

Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and also Minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, congratulated the Omukama and the people of Bunyoro upon the commemoration saying that as a Musoga, she traces her ancestors from Bunyoro land.

The Attorney General of Buganda Kingdom, Godfrey Sserunkuma Lule, the Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom, Mr Steven Kiyingi are some other high-profile dignitaries that attended the ceremony.