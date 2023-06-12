KAMPALA-Prime Minister Robinna Nabbanja and the Coordinator of Operation of Wealth Creation (OWC) Gen. Salim Saleh have mourned the demise of the former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama.

The talented Ugandan actor, singer, comedian and playwright succumbed to a heart attack at Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya last week.

“I extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the late Kato Lubwama. He was a talented artist who made a significant contribution to the development of the creative industry in our country,” Nabanja condoled.

She said in recognition of his contribution to the entertainment industry, in 2017 on heroes’ day, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni awarded him with a medal.

He had constructive ideas and brought life to the 10th Parliament through his remarkable sense of humor. He was a celebrated actor who has left a mark on the entertainment industry.

Speaking at the National Theatre at De winton Street this evening, Nabanja described Kato Lubwama as an intelligent man, one of the great actor who understood and was a content creator. “What he didn’t know, he labored to ask. He appreciated those that knew”.

“Simplicity was another hallmark of Kato Lubwama’s approach to the public. He believed in cutting through the complexities and ensuring that the essence of the issues at hand where understood by all. He made it simple for everyone to understand,” he said.

He said the deceased’s courage was evident in his unwavering dedication to championing the rights of the marginalized. He fearlessly tackled issues that many would shy away from, speaking out against injustices and advocating for positive change.

Kampala Central legislator Muhammad Nsereko revealed that on two occasions, President Yoweri Museveni footed medical bills at Medpal and Medicana Hospital, Konya in Turkey.

Nsereko said Gen Saleh contributed Shs50 million towards the send-off.

In a condolence message delivered by Maj. Herbert Ndiwarana, Gen. Saleh said the passing on of Kato Lubwama is a great loss to the country, especially at this time when “we are trying to revive the art and creativity industry”.

“At the time of his death, he was in Parliament developing a script crypt for a film dubbed Ceasefire. His legacy will continue to shine. He will be remembered for his style of debate in the parliament and his mobilization skills without any inclining on political grounds,” he said.

Lubwama rose to the limelight in the 1990s as the founder of the Diamonds Ensemble, a theater company credited with reviving the art form in Uganda.

He later joined the radio. He is well known for his humor and creativity in the Kalisoliso show on CBS FM where he formed a successful partnership with fellow actors Abby Mukiibi and Patrick Mujuka.

In 2016, Lubwama joined politics and was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Rubaga South constituency. He replaced Ken Lukyamuzi who had been in parliament for almost 20 years.