The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu on Sunday June 11,2023, installed Reverend Dr. Lydia Nsaale Kitayimbwa as the new Chaplain of St Francis Chapel, Makerere University.

The chaplain’s installation liturgy at St. Francis Chapel Makerere was under the theme, “Commissioned to Shepherd.”

The Archbishop commended the newly installed Chaplain for her efforts in transforming digital evangelism in the Church of Uganda.

The Archbishop applauded Rev. Kitayimbwa for starting the Online Church of Uganda Ministry to the world. She apparently did this during the #Covid-19 pandemic, when churches were closed.

“During the #Covid-19 pandemic, when churches were closed, Rev Lydia Kitayimbwa began the Online Church of Uganda which ministers virtually to the whole world. The church will never be the same again after #Covid-19. We now have congregations on Facebook, Zoom, YouTube, Twitter and many other platforms. We must utilize them fully to preach the good news of Jesus Christ”, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu noted.

He also re-echoed the COU’s firm stand against same-sex marriages. Furthermore, he advised Christians to defend biblical values, especially on family.

“Church of Uganda is committed to keeping biblical values. We are now focusing on building an autonomous Church because we cannot kill our values because of money. That is why corruption should be stopped so that we can share the little we have,” The Archbishop said.

He further said that the church is focused on empowering women in Evangelical Ministry. This includes strategic positioning due to their flexibility, zeal and determination to preach the gospel.

Rev. Kitayimbwa made history by becoming the first female Chaplain of the 81-year-old Chapel. On top of that, she is the twelfth chaplain since the inception of the chapel.

Rev Kitayimbwa noted that her focus will be on mission and evangelism through developing and training mission teams. These will be sent into the communities both in Makerere University and beyond Uganda.

Late 2022, the Reverend attained her PhD in Practical Theology from Stellenbosch University, South Africa. Her thesis was on “Communicating the gospel in a digital age: A case study of the dioceses of Kampala and Namirembe in the Anglican Church of Uganda,” pledged to transform the Church’s digital evangelism.

“We shall use technology and media in the propagation of the gospel, strengthen St Francis online and ICT ministry to increase our reach to wider communities through the use of multimedia in the communication of the gospel,” She said.