KAMPALA-Police are holding four suspects implicated in the gun down of city paralegal Ronnie Mukisa. The revelation was made by Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

Mukisa was killed last month at Kitiko Birongo, Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo, Wakiso District. Mukisa, a 45-year was working at IBC Advocates located in Namanda Plaza, Kampala as a clerk.

The suspects include; Robert Karedou Irama, his wife Brenda Cathy Nalwoga , CPL Max Geoffrey Anyuse , a UPDF deserter and self-appointed bodyguard to Karedou, and SP Vincent Irama, a police officer attached to KMP North.

Enanga said the suspects are being detained at different locations.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, the preliminary information indicates that Mukisa would often return home late. However, on the night of the incident, he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 11:00 PM.

After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy with registration number UBJ 006K, Mukisa proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion.

“Statements from eye witnesses have indicated that an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head. The assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown,” he said.

He said Kajjansi Police Station took immediate action upon receiving the report of the incident. A team was dispatched to the scene, followed by the introduction of canines to aid in the investigation. Despite their efforts, the scent was lost along the way. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of four projectiles and cartridges.