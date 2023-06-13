BUKEDEA-The Bukedea LC5 By-election is set for tomorrow June 14. The District Chairperson seat fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson, Moses Olemukan on December 17,2022.

A total of six candidates from different political parties are in the race to occupy the Bukedea LC5 position.

The candidates include; Mary Akol (NRM), Pius Edekeny Independent, Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin an Independent, and Sam Oita Odeke on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.

Other candidates in the race include, National Unity Platform’s Paul Okiria, Salim Okwii (UPC on the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) as well as David Stephen Omagor (independent).

The NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda Captain Mike Mukula, the party Secretary General, Richard Todwong, and the Electoral Commission chairperson, Tanga Odoi are among the several NRM leaders that have camped in Bukedea district to rally support for the party flag bearer ahead of the election.

The team is vote hunting for the NRM Flag bearer, Akol Mary on the last day of the campaigns urging the voters to choose her since she is the best choice candidate for the seat.

NUP’s deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro rallied that the party hopes to use the election to take the revolutionary message to the people of Oyam and Lango Sub-region.

“Comrade Okello has been very actively engaged with the cause, and we believe he has the conviction and courage to take on the mantle. He currently serves as a District Councilor in Oyam Town- council under NUP,” he said.