The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has dropped all charges against the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere of Rwenzururu, and 217 others.

According to Jaqueline OKui, the spokesperson ODPP, the charges have been dropped, the suspects applied for amnesty and the applications were filed at the ODPP for consideration.



“Upon considering them, she found that they qualify for amnesty,” she said.

Mumbere was nabbed on November 27, 2016 after the army invaded the kingdom, killing over 150 people. His premier Thembo Kitsumbire would later on 15 December 2016 be arrested alongside 202 kingdom pages.



The group was produced before Jinja high court, Eva Luswata and charged with murder, treason and aggravated robbery.

In January 2017, Mumbere was granted a non-cash bond of Shs 100 million. His sureties will also sign a non-cash bond of Shs 100 million each. Court restricted his movements to the districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja during the period of his trial.

Subsequently, on March 16, 2017, court, Eva Luswata released Kitsumbire was released non-cash bond of Shs 75 million while his sureties were bonded 100 million Shillings each.

In December 2016, a group of Members of Parliament from the Rwenzori sub-region petitioned ICC, requesting for investigations into the infamous Kasese killings. Over 100 civilians are alleged to have been killed during the assault and scores left injured.

In 2019, Kasese leaders, including the former leader of opposition (LOP) in parliament Winnie Kiiza, threatened to reconsider the dragging of president Museveni, Maj. Gen peter Elwelu and Assistant Inspector General of Police Asuman Mugenyi to International criminal Court (ICC) over the attack of Rwenzururu kingdom.



In December 2022 six Rwenzururu kingdom Royal guards were released on bail. The six were released by the International Crimes Division of the High Judge Alice Komuhangi Kaukha on grounds that they are of advanced age and look frail and sickly having spent over six years on remand at Jinja Main prison. They were part of 49 royal guards who were arrested together with King Mumbere.