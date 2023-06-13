KAMPALA-The United States Embassy in Kampala has updated its travel advisory for Uganda to reflect on recently enacted anti-LGBTQI+ legislation, crime and terrorism.

The U.S Embassy has urged its citizens to reconsider their travels to Uganda as there remains a threat of terrorist attacks in Uganda and throughout the region and although they did not target the foreign citizens and anyone can be a victim.

“Terrorist attacks occurred in several villages in western Uganda in December 2022 and there were multiple bombings in and around Kampala in 2021. While the attacks did not appear to target foreign nationals, anyone can be a victim. U.S. citizens should remain alert and avoid large public gatherings,” U.S Embassy stated.

Stories Continues after ad

The Embassy added that violent crime, such as armed robbery, home invasion, and sexual assault, presents a serious threat to those visiting and residing in Uganda and can occur at any time, especially in larger cities, including Kampala and Entebbe, in the Karamoja region, and along Uganda’s western and northern borders and local police may lack appropriate resources to respond effectively to serious crime in most areas.

The U.S Embassy said that the May 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act raises the risk that LGBTQI+ persons, and those perceived to be LGBTQI+, could be prosecuted and subjected to life imprisonment or death based on provisions in the law, and may be subject to mandatory reporting to the police if they are suspected of committing or intending to commit acts in violation of the law, and could face harassment or attacks by vigilantes.

“Supporters of the dignity and human rights of LGBTQI+ persons (including those of youth under the age of 18) could be prosecuted and imprisoned for multi-year sentences,” Embassy added in statement.

The Embassy cautioned the United States citizens not to not leave food and drinks unattended in public, especially in local clubs, not display signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewelry and be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, to carry a copy of your passport and visa (if applicable) and secure originals in your hotel safe and to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate them in an emergency.

U.S citizens are further urged to be mindful that any public identification with the LGBTQI+ community, as either a member or supporter, could be grounds for prosecution and those even private consensual same-sex relations are illegal.

The Anti-Homosexuality law in Uganda includes penalties up to life imprisonment for consensual same-sex relations and capital punishment for crimes of “aggravated homosexuality” (such as serial offenders). Youths under the age of 18 could be prosecuted and imprisoned for multi-year sentences. LGBTQI+ persons, including youth, may be subject to forced conversion therapy.

“Forced conversion therapy is a dangerous and discredited practice that causes significant harm, including high rates of suicide-related thoughts and behaviors among LGBTQI+ youth,” U.S Embassy said.

But government has assured the population and the international community that there are no specific targets on LGBTQI+ people as alleged by their promoters as the act seeks to protect family values and the African traditions of the people of Uganda.