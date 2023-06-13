The Chief of Training and Recruitment, Brigadier Matthew Gureme has flagged off the Ugandan contingent that will participate in the East African Community (EAC) Command Post Exercise (CPX) “Ushirikiano Imara 2023”, at the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy in Jinja.

The Command Post Exercise “Ushirikiano Imara 2023” will be conducted in Musanze in the Republic of Rwanda.

Brig. Gureme said that the objective of this exercise is to get forces to practice on duties and responsibilities of a mission headquarter. He noted that such missions ensure and check that Uganda’s systems, practices and kits are interoperable with our other partner states.

“It is through these exercises that militaries learn to integrate so that we are not left behind in economy and commerce. As you know, defence plays a big role towards our commercial success,” said Brig. Gureme as he called upon the participants to cooperate with other sister countries.

Colonel Stuart Agaba, the Head of the Delegation urged the participants to be observant of key concepts that characterize the operation environment. He said these concepts ensure that the operating environment is connected, chattered, congested, constrained and contested in order to prevail over as they execute their roles.

The exercise will bring together the military, police and civilian components from the seven East African Community (EAC) member states of the Republic of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of South Sudan the Republic of Rwanda as the host nation and the United Republic of Tanzania.