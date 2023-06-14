KAMPALA-President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that he has again tested positive for #Covid-19 for a 3rd time.

“It is now seven days since I tested corona positive on the 7th of June, 2023. As I told you yesterday, I do not feel sick and I only felt a slight feverishness on the 3 or so first days. Otherwise, I feel ready to move out of self- isolation. However, today, again, we carried out corona tests and I was still positive”.

Museveni said that although he remains positive, First Lady Janet Museveni tested negative. He also revealed that he has cancelled his trip Kiev for Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

“Fortunately, Maama Janet is still negative because we take precautions. Somebody on social – media and others who spoke to me on the phone, were saying that testing after 4 days or a week was too soon. We had to do it because we had pressure on the diplomatic front because the other six Presidents of Africa from the Comoros, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Congo- Brazzaville and Zambia are supposed to arrive in Poland tomorrow to take the train trip to Kiev to mediate in the Russia- Ukraine war”. The president said.

Museveni said that despite his unable to attend the peace initiative in Kiev, he has sent his Presidential Envoy for Special Duties, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to represent him at event.

“I was supposed to have joined them tomorrow. I have now sent an official message that, on account of my continued corona status, I cannot join the group. Dr. Rugunda will represent us. He is already in Poland. From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success” he said.

Museveni also pointed out that he will be able to address Parliament tomorrow for Budget Day but said he will be limited at speech as the inspection of parade will be carried out by Vice President.

“Since I am not travelling to Kiev and Russia, I will be able to address Parliament tomorrow at a distance of 300m on the budget Day. Otherwise, I had delegated the whole effort to VP Alupo. Now that I am not travelling, she will inspect the Parade for me, take the salute for the match past and I will make my brief remarks at the end of budget speech”.