Acting Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Geoffrey Sseremba is currently on run for failure to account for Shs8 billion meant for meant for pacification of Karamoja Sub- region.

Earlier today the Inspector General of Government (IGG) arrested six OPM officials over abuse of office. They were later charged before the Anti- corruption Court.

The six include; Masigazi Deogratious, Abaho Joshua, Asasira Barbara, Tonny Ameny Emmy, Peter Amodoi, and Samuel Ofungi.

On the run, Geoffrey Sseremba.

The six join Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu, the Minister of Karamoja Affairs; Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugoloobi; the State Minister in charge of Karamoja, Agnes Nadutu and Joshua Abaho, Kitutu’s personal assistant.

Appearing before Grade one magistrate Herbert Asiimwe and charged with embezzlement, abuse of office and causing financial loss. The six pleaded not guilty.