Directors of Wellex Hardware Ltd – Jigar Chandarana and two (02) others are in trouble having been convicted by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo for generating and selling fictitious invoices.

Wellex Hardware Ltd has been issuing false invoices with the intent to defraud.

Wellex Hardware Ltd deals in building equipment located in Bwaise kawempe division, along Bombo Road, Kampala

Uganda revenue Authority stated that the intelligence network is working round the clock to bring anyone suspected of committing such tax crimes to order