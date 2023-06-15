CNOOC Uganda Limited and the contractors of the Kingfisher Oilfield Project, have donated Shs184.9 billion ($500,000) to the Entebbe Children Welfare School, an educational institution serving the vulnerable and disadvantaged children with different disabilities.

The donation includes a financial contribution that will aid in the improvement of the school’s infrastructural facilities and educational resources, ensuring that students have access to a conducive learning environment.

CNOOC Uganda Limited led the drive where contractors of the Kingfisher Oilfield donated a total of $500,000 in cash ($50,000 from China Construction, $150,000 from COOEC and CPECC, $150,000 from Daqing Oil Field Company and $150,000 from COSL).

Stories Continues after ad

Hu Weijie, the Vice President of CNOOC Uganda Limited said we believe in the transformative power of education. By investing in the Entebbe Children Welfare School, we aim to enhance the learning experience and provide opportunities for students to excel academically.

“We are honored to collaborate with our contractors and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the vulnerable children who represent the future of Uganda,” said.

He said CNOOC and its contractors remain committed to fostering sustainable development in Uganda through responsible business practices and community engagement.

This donation to the Entebbe Children Welfare School aligns with their overarching mission to support local initiatives and uplift communities and thereby fulfilling its mission of oil for better life.

The Entebbe Municipal Council leadership, the Children Welfare School administration expressed their gratitude for the generous donation, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the institution and its students. The additional resources will be used to construct classrooms and staff housing.