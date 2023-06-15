KOLOLO-Government has set aside Shs22 billion to resolve medical interns, senior house officer’s grievances. The revelation was made by Matia Kasaija, the minister of Finance, Planning and economic development.

Recently, the Ministry of Health had declined to deploy medical interns for their one-year training, despite several demonstrations that have taken place since April. Dr. Diana Atwine said medical interns will be deployed if they can foot their bills.

While presenting the budget, Kasaija said the government in the next few weeks will resolve the plight of the medical interns and doctors designated as senior house officers in the view of the important role in supporting the health care system.

Stories Continues after ad

“Please intern calm down. We are coming to rescue you. In the meantime, I have provided Shs22 billion to clear out the standing areas for medical interns and a senior house officer for the financial year ending June,” he said.

Kasaija said access to health care by Ugandans remains a key priority. Consequently, 381 Health Center IIs have been upgraded to Health Center IIIs. In addition, 250 Health Center IIIs have been upgraded to Health Center IV and equipped, and are now functional, largely supported by the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Program (UGIFT), which is co-funded by the World Bank.

Construction and equipping of 31 new Health Center IIIs in sub counties without any health facility is 90 percent complete. The health referral system has also been enhanced by fully functionalizing 143 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and five High Dependency Units (HDUs) in National and Regional Referral Hospitals across the country.

He said Mulago national referral hospital Uganda cancer institute will be operationalized to provide specialized care to all Ugandans and reduce Medical Referrals abroad.

“All the existing health center fours and health center trees will be facilitated to offer quality health care to all Ugandans. In this respect, health workers provision and management will be strengthened to reduce absenteeism. After the ongoing audit over the payroll the ban on health worker recruitment will be lifted,” he said.