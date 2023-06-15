The Electoral Commission in Bukedea district has declared the ruling party National Resistance Movement candidate, Mary Akol as the winner of the LC 5 By-election.

The Bukedea District returning officer, Joel Mugyenyi Mugerwa declared Akol the winner with 79,692 votes against her rivals Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin of Independent who got 4,941 votes and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Sam Oita Odeke who came third with 2343 votes.

“Accordingly, as returning officer for Bukedea electoral district, I declare Mary Akol, who has obtained the largest number of votes, winner for Bukedea electoral district,” Mugerwa declared.

Akol Mary replaces Moses Olemukan who died on December 17, 2022.