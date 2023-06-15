BPC, a Switzerland-based global digital payments company, has joined the Financial Technology Association of Uganda (FITSPA) marking their official entrance into the Ugandan market.

Speaking about the partnership on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Frank Molla, MD for sub-Saharan Africa at BPC, said their joining of FITSPA, symbolises the company’s commitment to foster innovation in Uganda’s financial services sector and a willingness to contribute further to the development of the nation’s fintech ecosystem.

He said FITSPA’s mission to create a safe and regulated fintech ecosystem aligns seamlessly with BPC’s commitment to delivering robust, reliable financial technologies.

Stories Continues after ad

“We are thrilled to join FITSPA in Uganda as this gives us the opportunity to show our dedication in supporting and contributing to the fintech ecosystem in Uganda,” said Molla.

“As we deepen our presence in this vibrant and evolving market, we aim to help bring about an inspiring future filled with expansive socio-economic growth and a thriving middle-income status,” he added.

Zianah Muddu, the engagement manager at FITSPA and Secretary General Africa Fintech Network, said the growth and relevance of the local Fintech industry can now be seen from attracting global operators.

She said the evolution of fintech has the potential to drive financial literacy, increase access to credit, improve business efficiencies, and stimulate economic activity, creating a more resilient and vibrant financial ecosystem in Uganda.

Fintech in Uganda presents a landscape filled with vast opportunities. With a rapidly growing population embracing digital transformation, there is a surge in demand for innovative financial solutions that can improve financial inclusion and socio-economic growth.

As the mobile and internet penetration rates rise, digital payments, mobile banking, and online financial services are becoming increasingly prevalent. The government’s supportive regulatory framework fosters a conducive environment for fintech innovation and entrepreneurship.

As a new Platinum Member of FITSPA, BPC is positioned to contribute meaningfully to these key areas of growth. By leveraging its comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions, BPC will continue to drive forward Uganda’s digital transformation, ensuring that businesses and consumers alike can enjoy the benefits of secure, efficient, and accessible financial services.

Founded in 1996 and with 350 customers across 100 countries globally, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players ranging from tier-one banks to neobanks, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to large processors, e-commerce giants to start-up merchants, and government bodies to local hail riding companies.

BPC’s SmartVista suite comprises banking, commerce, and mobility solutions including digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities solutions.