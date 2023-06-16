THE Chair of the Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon) Primates Council, the Most Rev. Laurent Mbanda, says the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, does not have any moral authority to criticise the Primate of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, for supporting the Anti-Homosexuality Law.

In his recent letter to Archbishop Mugalu, the Archbishop of Canterbury expressed “grief” and “sorrow” over the Church of Uganda’s support for the reinforced Anti-Homosexuality Law passed by the Parliament and Government of Uganda.

Archbishop Mbanda wonders how Archbishop Welby does not grieve over the disintegration of the global Anglican Communion adding that no wonder he, in the past issued similar statements criticising the positions of the Anglican Provinces of Kenya and Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, he did not express any grief or sorrow over the crisis that has torn apart the Anglican Communion under his watch nor the downward slide of the compromised Church of England (and the Canterbury Cathedral) which is his See,” Archbishop Mbanda says.

The Gafcon chair castigated the history of colonisation and patronising behaviour of some provinces in the Northern Hemisphere towards the South and Africa in particular saying it is not yet to an end.

He stressed that the Gafcon Council will continue strongly abiding by the commandments of God in which marriage is between man and woman.

“We commit ourselves strongly to obedience of the commandments of God as contained in the Holy Bible, one of which is marriage between man and woman as instituted by God from the beginning of the creation (Genesis 1:27-28; 2:18, 21-15).”

Adding: “We hereby question the rights and legitimacy of the Archbishop of Canterbury to call the leadership of Gafcon to honour commitment to Lambeth Resolution I.10, when he has led his church to undermine the teaching of the church as expressly stated in the same resolution.

Archbishop Mbanda says it is contradictory and self-serving for the Archbishop of Canterbury to cite Resolution I.10 to defend practising homosexuals whereas very vital parts of the Resolution have been flagrantly and repeatedly violated by Canterbury and allied western revisionist churches.

He cites such parts of the Resolution as the teaching of Scripture upholds faithfulness in marriage between a man and a woman in lifelong union, rejects homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture and the Lambeth cannot advise the legitimising or blessing of same sex unions nor ordaining those involved in same gender unions.

Archbishop Mbanda says rather than becoming a spokesperson and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, Archbishop Welby, the Church of England and other revisionist Anglican Provinces in the West which have chosen the path of rebellion against God in matters of biblical authority should instead, show sorrow for sin and failure to follow the word of God, the primary source for Anglican theology and divine revelation.

He says the Archbishop and co-travelers should first protect Lambeth I.10 by repenting of their open disregard for the Word of God and harbouring sin, adding that no resolution can have more force than the Word of God which both Gafcon/GSFA stand to defend.

“In other words, they must take away the log in their eyes before attempting to help others. We, in Gafcon and GSFA had earlier declared unequivocally that we no longer recognise the Archbishop of Canterbury as the head, leader or spokesperson of the Anglican Communion. He has lost every power and authority to dictate to or advise other Primates and Provinces of the Communion who oversee 85% of the Global Communion,” Archbishop Mbanda emphasises.

He “reminds Archbishop Welby that Africa is no longer a colony of the ‘British Empire,’ and the Church of England has no jurisdiction over the Anglican Provinces on the continent of Africa. As such, he should stop meddling with the internal affairs of the Anglicans on the continent of Africa.”

The Primate says Gafcon stands together in their commitment to the Bible and the essence of the Christian faith adding that they will stand together with Christ and shall resist all attempts to pollute their faith.

“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all. For God will bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 NKJV),” he concludes.