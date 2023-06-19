Police have nabbed the director and headteacher of Lhubiriha secondary school. Their arrest was confirmed by Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson.

Over the weekend, Allied Democratic Force (ADF) attacked Mpondwe Lhubiliriha Secondary School in Nyabugando Parish, Karambi SubCounty in Kasese District. The attack led to death of 42 people including 37 students.

He said 20 people have been arrested in connection with Lhubiriha secondary school attack in Kasese including the Director as well as the Headmaster of the school to help in investigations.

Apart from the incident in Kasese, Enanga said other regions and territories within Uganda still remain peaceful and calm.

Yesterday, President Yoweri Museveni dispatched more Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) troops to pacify the southern mountain Rwenzori areas.

Museveni said since the government of Congo allowed UPDF to operate in the country, there is no excuse in not hunting down the ADF terrorists into extinction.

He urged UPDF to ensure maximum surveillance of the areas so that nobody steals fuel on which they depend on to make more bombs and other things.

“We are now sending more troops into the area, south of Rwenzori Mountain and eliminating any gaps,” he said.