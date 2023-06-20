THE Joint Security Agencies have registered an increase in targeted attacks on mobile money dealers and banking agents. The revelation was made by Fred Enange, spokesperson of the police.

The natures of the attacks are follow-home and front-gate attacks and physical/direct attacks at the premises, and while in transit to and from the banks. He said this call for vigilance, alteration of routine patterns, target hardening in form of guards and escort services, and a reduction or avoidance of late night movements.

Enanga said on June 13, 2023, three unknown gunmen attacked Girisa’s shop at Lodongo main market, Lodongo town council in Yumbe district, and robbed cash and a mobile phone before getting away on a motorcycle.

As police intensifies vigilance, one of the own last night in Mubende was killed by thugs as he trailed them after robbing a mobile money agent.

On June 13, 2023, Nkalubo Brian, a 31-year-old. Mobile money agent at Charles Kinawa trading centre, Bandwe cell, Kasenge ward, Kyengera town council, was attacked by 2 armed masked men, and robbed Shs1.5 million two mobile phones, and fled on a motorcycle towards Nalumunye.

On June 14, 2023, Charles Mutabazi, a 38-year-old businessman of Pece African Quarters, was attacked at around 8:30pm, while closing his place of agent banking. He resisted and fought them, to prompt the robbers to fire shots in the air and robbed 8 agent banking machines of diff banks and cash. The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. Exhibits of a rusted AK47 were recovered, a magazine, two cartridges and a jacket recovered.

On June15, 2023, Sylivia Ndagire, a mobile money agent of Kitemu trading centre was trailed by a ride-along robbers, who attacked her immediately after she was dropped at the access road to her home in Kuminemu zone, Nsangi ward, Kyengera Town Council. They grabbed her handbag containing Shs3 million and two mobile phones. She made an alarm which prompted gunshots that partly injured her. She was rushed to Victor Medical Center Nsangi for first aid.

On June 17, 2023, Mushabe Moses, a 46-year-old businessman of Katanabirwa village, Kyenda Sub-County in Kyankwanzi district, was invited to Kampala by Muwonge Brian, a hand broker and neighbour in the village, after allegedly getting for him land to buy.

The victim set off on June 18, 2023, at around 10 am, with Shs30 million up to Nansana. Muwonge called two boda boda to take the victim to witness the land in Bweyogerere while in an isolated place in Bweyogerere, they turned against him and robbed the bag with cash. Matter was reported at Bweyogerere Police Station.