A Commissioner in charge of Human Resource in the Office of the Prime Minister, Patrick Okello is under investigation by Criminal Investigation Department.

It is alleged that Mr. Okello who oversees training in the OPM diverted part of the funds released for burial of form Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi. Sources at CID, told this website that Mr. Okello appeared before them for questioning as police digs in.

“It is true we querying on the issue of diversion of funds that were meant for burial of PS Muhakanizi, it is at initial stage but we shall be giving you details as they unfold” the source said.

The source further revealed that Mr. Okello is also being probed for allegedly recruiting two former Members of Parliament without the necessary academic qualifications plus a host of other allegations under the refugee department.

It is alleged that Okello is untouchable because of his connection with the Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja who is said to have moved with him from Ministry of Health.