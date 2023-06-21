The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) on Tuesday 20 launched a leadership academy to train party trainers from the Busoga sub-region to extend ideological messages to different parts of the region.

The event which took place at Sana country hotel at Buseyi village, Nakalama sub-county in Iganga district included passing out Trainers of trainees who were tasked to carry on training in various districts within the sub-region. The youths were selected from Iganga, Kamuli, Bugweri, Jinja, Jinja City, Namutumba, Bugiri, Mayuge, Namayingo, Luuka, Buyende, and Kaliro districts. Speaking at the event, Isabirye David Aga, the Member of Parliament for Jinja City North said they are training youth’s leadership in FDC about the ideologies and values of the party to get ready for the party structural elections and forthcoming elections of 2026 with the aim of taking power from the NRM government.

“You know very well that FDC was one of the strongest opposition parties here in Uganda and we not only want to reclaim that but also take over power from the NRM government. This is why we are imparting strategies into our youth leaders because youths constitute about 70% of Uganda and by empowering youths, you are empowering the whole society,” Hon Isabirye said. He further said the party members ought to go back to their defiance factor and exert pressure in case they cite electoral malpractices, warning police against interfering with their gatherings, something he says is unconstitutional especially when they are carrying out party activities where they should be protected by the constitution. “This time round if they cheat or steal our victory, we shall put up pressure and resort to the defiance factor to reclaim our victory. If we don’t defy, if we don’t fight, police will continue disorganizing our gatherings and rallies once we coil because many are coiling.

They need to quote any law which makes it unconstitutional for FDC to hold gatherings,” Hon Isabirye added before emphasizing the importance of leading by example and remaining steadfast in pursuing truth in all circumstances. The former contestant in the Bugiri municipality MP race, Ms Eunice Namatende revealed that they are looking at many things especially the party core values where leaders must know that seeking knowledge is key and it is why they have launched the FDC Leadership Academy to avoid producing half-baked leaders in future. “We realized that most of our leaders lack skills and we decided to launch this leadership academy where we would talk to them on how to handle them and unveil some skills to them. We need to tell them that FDC is an institution and not one’s home like others think, that it has been built on an individual,” Ms Namatende said.

The FDC secretary of publicity and mobilization in Bugweri district, who doubles as Ibulanku sub-county chairperson Mr Ndhoga Ibrahim says they desire activism where they wish to convince and sensitize people on the leakages of the current government ahead of 2026 general elections where they are aiming at the top political seat in the country. “We want to tell our people and party members that the time is now to wake up and see the inequities in the NRM government. As FDC, we have decided to follow constitutional means of taking power by training people across the country about the party ideologies and values, and we shall not initiate a bush war like the current government did in the 1980s,” Mr Ndhoga said. However, the leaders said that this is a significant step towards fulfilling and the party’s mission is developing strong, capable, and well-facilitated leaders who can make a positive impact on Uganda’s political landscape and contribute to the betterment of a progressive society for a new Uganda.