The Directorate of Crime Intelligence in partnership with Nsangi Police, have successfully tracked down an armed gang of robbers who target mobile money operators.

Polly Namaye, the Police deputy spokesperson, said that the crackdown follows an intensive operation carried out by the police flying Squad Unit, which recovered the police AK 47 rifle which was grabbed from a police officer of Nsangi Division on 29 May 2023. “On the fateful day, as the officer disembarked from a boda boda near the Division Headquarter check point at Nsangi, criminals riding on motorcycles arrived, grabbed the weapon and sped off.

Since then, the police have registered four mobile money incidents, including attempted murder by shooting one of the victims who tried to make an alarm,” Namaye revealed. Police registered an armed robbery in Mubende, as depicted by a CCTV footage that went viral on social media and the murder of a police officer of Kassanda CPL.Olaya Joseph who was part of the team that attempted to intercept the group as they fled on motorcycles from the scene.

The suspects also grabbed a gun magazine which belonged to the deceased. Six suspects have been arrested and the motor vehicle which they have been using in the robberies also recovered. “We have since established from our analysis, interrogations and critical examination of the different scenes that the recovered gun was the same one used in different robberies recently by this racket,” she said. Polly Namaye added that further investigations are ongoing and police wish to reassure the public that all the criminals targeting mobile money dealers shall be brought to book, and anyone with useful information is encouraged to share it with the nearest police station.