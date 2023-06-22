A section of suppliers who provided services during and after the burial of former economist and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minster Keith Muhakanizi are up in arms demanding for their delayed payments.

Government offered PS Muhakanizi an official burial and according to sources, and about Shs500 million was used in the entire burial arrangements. However, insiders at OPM told this website that the figure could have been much higher as the matter is getting out with reports that police is probing claims that some money could have ended up in peoples’ pockets.

Earlier this website reported that a Commissioner in charge of Human Resource in the Office of the Prime Minister, Patrick Okello was under investigation by Criminal Investigation Department.

It is alleged that Mr. Okello who oversees training in the OPM diverted part of the funds released for burial of form Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi. Sources at CID, told this website that Mr. Okello appeared before them for questioning as police digs in.

Okello who later on ran Eagle Online denied the allegations but instead insisted that his publication retracts or deletes the story. “Come to my office and we sort the matter because that isn’t true. I don’t want to sue you people like the other man did to the other paper, just come we resolve” Mr Okello pleaded.

Inside sources at OPM further reveal that the leadership of the institution wasn’t pleased and hence she summoned late evening meeting and warned her troops against fights and leaking documents. In the subsequent article, this publication will publish in details the list of service providers who are demanding for payment.