Individuals buying fuel and enjoying other TotalEnergies products through their TotalEnergies card can now easily load credit to their cards using FlexiPay, a digital payment solution offered by Stanbic Bank.

TotalEnergies’ prepaid card owners have hitherto had to physically visit a Service Station or a Stanbic Agent to reload their cards with credit. With the partnership, these prepaid card customers will enjoy enhanced convenience enabled by the seamless card top-ups from their FlexiPay wallet to the card, and don’t necessarily have to own a Stanbic Bank account to use the service.

Apart from fuel, the credit on the cards can also be used to pay for periodic car service, lubricants, and any other services at TotalEnergies’ Service Stations across the country, said Paul Muganwa, Executive Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

“Our aspiration is to transform the service experience for our customers and this partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda is aligned with what we wish to achieve. We are excited because we can demonstrate that solutioning for our customers is much easier and efficient through strategic partnerships such as this one,” said Muganwa.

FlexiPay is available on both USSD at *291# and App; it doesn’t require users to have a Stanbic Bank account although those with one have added advantages from the platform.

As of December 31, 2022, FlexiPay had over half a million subscribers amassed in a short period after its market launch as a more cost-effective platform that enables users to pay merchants and utility bills at much lower or no charges at all.

‘‘Our partnership with Stanbic bank is our response to feedback from our customers who have been asking for more convenient ways to load or reload the credit on their fuel cards because our customers are at the heart of everything we do.’’ said the TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Finance Manager Omotesele Josephine AKINPELU.

Omotesele added; ‘‘We are doing this because we believe our consumers’ time must be respected and they need control over their hard-earned money, which they can use to purchase essential quality products like the TotalEnergies Excellium at any of our 200+ stations across the country.’

Fuel payment is among the leading hard cash transactions in the country and a key target in Uganda’s quest to become a cashless economy and this has since seen the Parliament amend the National Payments Act to safeguard consumers from harm that may arise from using e-payments.