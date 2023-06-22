Uganda Airlines has appointed Minar Travels (Indian) Pvt Ltd as its General Sales Agent in India. With their extensive experience in the Indian travel market, Minar Travels will support the launch of Uganda Airlines’ new service from Entebbe to Mumbai next year.

Jenifer Bamuturaki, CEO Uganda Airlines, said Minar Travels brings on board a wealth of experience in the Indian travel market and will be providing Uganda Airlines with reservation and ticketing services, as well as sales activities and market development to effectively position the African carrier in the India market.

“We are pleased to partner with Minar Travels as India GSA for Uganda Airlines. Our choice of Minar Travels was informed by their understanding of the market in India and demonstrable experience, and we are confident that this partnership provides us a strong foundation and a sustainable future on the route. We look forward to a great market presence as we connect Incredible India to the Pearl of Africa and beyond,” said Bamuturaki on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

Uganda Airlines is one of Africa’s fast growing airlines, operating from its strategically located hub at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

“Minar Group is excited to represent Uganda Airlines as their GSA in India. The fact that Uganda Airlines connects to most of the major cities in East and South Africa will make it an excellent product and a choice airline for Indian travellers to Uganda and the rest of Africa,” said HS Duggal, Managing Director Minar Travels.

The Uganda Airlines has scheduled flights to 11 destinations in 8 countries including Nairobi and Mombasa in Kenya; Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Kinshasa in DR Congo, Bujumbura in Burundi, Juba in South Sudan, Mogadishu in Somalia, Johannesburg in South Africa, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Other new international routes planned for commencement include Guangzhou, London, Jeddah and Riyadh; as well as more African destinations like Lagos, Goma, Lusaka, Harare and Cape Town.