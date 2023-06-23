Mr. Stephen Ojambo, the supervisor for the western region has revealed that the fixed scanner at Katuna one-stop border post will be complete by September this year.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is banking on improved tax administration to meet its target and the fixed scanner will play a key role in this. The use of a mobile scanner has been in play ever since the Katuna/Gatuna border post was closed because of diplomatic reasons.

He said the construction process of the fixed scanner will be complete by September this year.

“The construction works of a fixed goods/vehicle scanner at Katuna one-stop border has started and it will take 3 months to have it fully operational. The government will spend about Shs3Bn on the construction and installation process,” Mr Ojambo said.

Ojambo said better administration practices would see URA collect extra revenue.

The new scanner will be connected to existing systems like the Asycuda World, a customs system that is used by importers and exporters in different parts of East Africa to clear goods even before they reach their destination.

He also revealed that revenue collection at Katuna has increased from about Shs500m at the time when the border was re-opened in March last year to Shs1Bn to date.

“The total number of cargo trucks cleared at Katuna border post has increased from 90 trucks per day at the time when the border was re-opened to 165 per day as of now. We hope the number of cargo trucks cleared per day and revenue generated will increase the fact that Rwandan authorities have stopped charging money for covid 19 testing,” Mr. Ojambo said.

He said that the mobile goods/vehicle scanner they have been using at Katuna one-stop border post will be released to offer the required services at the other border posts of Kamwezi in Rukiga and Busanza in Kisoro districts besides offering mobile required services for transit goods.

“Plans are underway to construct similar fixed goods/vehicle scanners at Mirama Hills Border post in Ntungamo district, Bunagana border post, and Kyanika in Kisoro district. These fixed goods/vehicle scanners will also offer weighing services to ensure that only the required tonnage are allowed to use the Ugandans roads,” Mr Ojambo added.

The clearing agents in Kigezi sub-region welcomed the establishment of the fixed goods/vehicle scanners in the area arguing that the mobile one at Katuna one-stop border post has been slowing down their services because of regular breakdowns.

“We welcome the establishment of a fixed goods/vehicle scanner with hopes that it will offer sufficient services, unlike the mobile scanner that has been characterized with regular breakdown thus affecting our daily works of clearing goods and services,” The vice chairman for the Katuna border clearing agents association Mr Stephen Kiwanuka said.

Mr Kiwanuka also emphasized the need for establishing offices of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards and specialized offices that issue certificates of analysis that are required by the Rwandan customs officials before Ugandan goods are received.

“Before being allowed to export local produce like Irish Potatoes to Rwanda through the Katuna/Gatuna border, the local trader is required to get an export permit and certificate of analysis from Kampala which are not easy to get. We appeal for simplified local export entry like it’s done on Malaba and Busia for traders that export local produce to Kenya. The Single customs tertiary entry demanded at Gatuna border post by the Rwandan officials is not favoring local traders. UNBS clearance for the exporters is done by the officials at Mirama Hills and Mutukula border posts yet the one-stop border post has enough facilities to house them. These barriers to cross-border trade must be addressed,” Mr Kiwanuka said.