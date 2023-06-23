In a significant development, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Bardege-Layibi Division Member of Parliament, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. The historic signing took place during a courtesy visit to the NRM Head Offices in Nakasero.



The Secretary-General of the NRM, Richard Todwong, commended Mapenduzi’s decision to align himself with the party, calling it a bold and wise move. He emphasized the importance of unity and togetherness among leaders.



“This only acts to show that leaders are trying to appreciate the purpose of unity and togetherness, and it’s a generational call that I urge all other leaders to embrace.”



Todwong also congratulated all independent Members of Parliament who have signed MoUs with the NRM, acknowledging their commitment to working together. He added, “We don’t look at other members from different political parties as our enemies but as partners in the struggle to develop our country, Uganda.”



Mapenduzi expressed his excitement and belief in the power of collaboration as he stated, “In my entire life, I have looked at leadership not as a position but as a responsibility, and so I have always taken seriously what I am supposed to do and done it in the spirit of impacting positives in the lives of others. As we sign this relationship and cooperation agreement, I have the strongest belief that it is in the spirit of doing good and serving the people, and I am privileged to have signed it.”



Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip, praised the signing of the MoU as a significant achievement for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus in Parliament. He emphasized the value of Mapenduzi’s contributions, saying, “We are pleased to have Mapenduzi on board, and we believe that his contributions will be valuable to the party.”



The signing of the MoU signifies a deepening relationship and cooperation between Mapenduzi and the NRM. It reflects the belief that leadership should transcend party affiliations and focus on the common goal of serving the nation. This step reinforces the NRM’s commitment to inclusivity and collaboration, where members from diverse backgrounds come together for the collective benefit of Uganda.



The signing ceremony was conducted by the NRM’s legal officer, Counsel Enoch Barata, ensuring the MoU’s legal validity and cementing the agreement between Mapenduzi and the ruling party.



With the MoU signing complete, Mapenduzi now stands as an official member of the NRM, empowered to participate in party activities and contribute to the formulation of policies that shape Uganda’s future. The NRM welcomes him on board and anticipates his valuable contributions to the party’s endeavors.