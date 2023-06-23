Mbarara, Uganda – In an ongoing commitment to appreciate its valued customers, Housing Finance Bank recently hosted a customer service forum at Silverback Hotel in Mbarara. The event held last week, served as a platform for the bank to reward its customers in the western region and gather insightful customer feedback. The event is one amongst the many nationwide customer reward engagements lined up by the bank following their recently launched 5-year strategy that seeks to see customer satisfaction grow by 90% by 2027.

Led by Mr. John Baptist Kaweesi, Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking, the Housing Finance Bank team expressed gratitude to the customers for their presence. In his remarks, Mr. Kaweesi emphasized the bank’s ongoing efforts to digitize operations, streamline processes, and enhance turnaround time across all customer touchpoints. He stated, “We are committed to continuously improving our services to meet and exceed customer expectations. The feedback session in Mbarara allowed us to directly engage with our valued customers and gain valuable insights to guide our service enhancements.”

Mr. Suleiman Sserwadda, Head of Operations, thanked customers for their unwavering loyalty and trust in Housing Finance Bank. He reiterated the bank’s commitment to actively listening to customers and offering personalized solutions tailored to their needs and aspirations. Mr. Sserwadda stated, “Customer feedback is crucial to our success. We value the input and suggestions from our customers, as they help us shape our products and services to serve their financial needs better.”

“I am grateful to Housing Finance Bank for their unwavering support in making my dream of homeownership a reality. Their commitment to providing personalized solutions and exceptional service is commendable.” – Alimpa John, a longtime customer of the Bank, expressed gratitude to Housing Finance Bank for helping him realize his dream of owning his first home.

As the forum concluded guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner and Mr. Alex Bright Mugabi, Branch Manager of Housing Finance Bank in Mbarara, sincerely appreciated all customers present. He emphasized that the valuable insights gained during the event will guide the bank’s initiatives to improve service quality, enhance customer satisfaction, and reinforce its position as a trusted financial partner.

Housing Finance Bank remains committed to driving customer service excellence and leveraging customer feedback to enhance offerings. The bank’s customer-centric approach and personalized solutions position it as a trusted financial partner. As the bank continues to enable sustainable home ownership and financial independence for the people of Uganda, it remains dedicated to exceeding customer expectations.

As a bank that values its customers, HFB continues to hold various customer engagement sessions across the country.