A team from the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Uganda Police Force has arrested Mr Yinghe Chen aged 43 years of Chinese Nationality and a resident of UCB Zone in Bukoto 1, Nakawa Division in Kampala over allegations of fraud by Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC, with its five (05) subsidiary companies.

Polly Namaye, Deputy Police spokesperson revealed that the arrest follows an interagency investigation by the National Cyber TaskForce into fraud by Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC, with its five (05) subsidiary companies. The National Cyber Taskforce is composed of CID, Crime Intelligence (CI), ISO, ESO, CMI, Bank of Uganda, NIRA, NITA Uganda, Uganda Banker Association, among others.

“This brings the number of those arrested in relation to this fraud to five (05) people. On 11.05.2023, Police arrested Awori Mary, the wife of Mr Yinghe Chen and the registered Director of Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC. On 12.06.2023, Police arrested Akoth Justine Oboth, Achola Mary, and Biira Shamim. These four suspects were all produced in court,” Namaye said. Namaye added that the estimated number of victims stands at 6000 Ugandans with losses of over Shs4.5 billion.

Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC operated under the slogan “You lose; You win” which is believed to have attracted many people to the online betting company. She assured the public that the Directorate of CID is working closely with the DPP to ensure that Mr Yinghe Chen is brought to court. The Police take these public interest cases very seriously and encourage all members of the public who have useful information relating to this investigation to share it with the nearest Police.