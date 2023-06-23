Ugandan young rapper, Faith Nanyanzi alias Felista Di Superstar has heartedly appreciated the Rajiv Ruparelia the founder of Ruparelia Foundation for having sponsored her primary level education.

Faith Nanyanzi studied her primary level at Kampala Parents School under the Ruparelia Foundation and garnered 13 aggregates. She is a lucky young artist who has benefited from her rapping talent revealing that she could not have studied from one of the best schools like Kampala Parents’ School if it was not the support of Ravij Ruparelia

“One will say Felista has not yet gained from the music industry just because I don’t have a car, good home and so forth… But to me, I have so far gained a lot from this industry. I managed to complete my primary level for free in one of the best schools in Uganda that is Kampala Parents’ School. Thanks to The Ruparelia Foundation and Mr Rajiv for making it happen,” she thanked.

Kampala Parents School is owned by city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia who happens to be Rajiv’s father.

She added that due to her talent, she managed to scoop a full bursary at Kisaasi College School from S1 to S6 and thanked Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, the owner of the school.

“If I sum up all the costs, I am pretty sure my dad couldn’t afford them because they are too heavy for him. Thanks Allah for my talent and my fans,” she applauded.