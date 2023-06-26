THE death toll at Lhubiriha Secondary School has risen to 44 following the terror attack. The revelation was made by Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson.

On June 16, criminals suspected to be Allied Democratic Force (ADF) attacked Mpondwe at Lhubiliriha Secondary School in Nyabugando Parish, Karambi SubCounty in Kasese District. The attack led to the death of 42 people including 37 students.

Police has since nabbed over 20 people in connection with Lhubiriha secondary school attack in Kasese including the Director as well as the Headmaster of the school to help in investigations.

“We do reiterate that there is no justification for terrorism whatsoever, more so on innocent schoolchildren and civilians. It is a cowardly act and reprehensible,” he said earlier today.

At least four of the five abducted children have since returned to their homes. Several parents are yet to receive bodies of their children who perished in the dormitory which was set ablaze.