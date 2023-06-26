The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has expressed deep concerns regarding the recent decision made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to discontinue the prosecution of ministers and other high-ranking officials involved in the iron sheets saga.

While the party acknowledges the DPP’s authority to close any case, the members firmly believe that this particular case is of utmost public interest, and the party is disheartened by the outcome.

“There exists clear evidence linking these ministers to the possession of the iron sheets in question. In fact, some ministers have even admitted that the iron sheets were found at their residences. As Ugandans who are committed to the fight against corruption, we had hoped that this case, which seemed so straightforward, would be thoroughly investigated and that the senior leaders involved would face prosecution. We believed that a successful prosecution in such a high-profile case would set a precedent for future corruption cases, making them easier to pursue,” FDC stated.

FDC added, “The DPP says that some ministers were compelled to return the iron sheets, and this raises further questions. Why would they return something they never took in the first place? The iron sheets were initially taken into government stores, marked as exhibits, yet now we are told that there is insufficient evidence. This inconsistency is deeply troubling to us.”

This situation has significant implications, particularly for whistleblowers who take the risk of coming forward with information. If individuals who expose corruption are not met with proper prosecution and accountability, it can deter others from stepping forward in the future.

The party further stated that it is only this time when they saw the collaborative efforts of anti-corruption institutions such as the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Inspectorate of Government (IGG), and Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit and they thought they would do something, only to be ultimately told that the individuals under investigation had no case to answer.

“This not only undermines the faith of the public but also puts whistleblowers at greater risk,” FDC revealed.

FDC has urged the DPP to reconsider this decision and revisit the evidence and these officials are held accountable for their actions

“We have continuously told the country that Mr. Museveni and his government lacks the commitment to effectively combat corruption, because a significant majority, approximately 90%, of corrupt officials are either personally connected to or have familial ties with Mr. Museveni. That is why we are finding one individual being bigger than an institution,” the party noted.