Mrs Alice Nabugembe Oguttu, the wife of Wafula Oguttu, former Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament of Uganda and MP emeritus for Bukooli Central, Bugiri District, has passed away.

Mrs Wafula has battled cancer for a long time.

According to funeral arrangements, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 there will be a Vigil at their Home in Ntinda starting from 5:30pm.

The family has also planned for a funeral service at St. Luke Church of Uganda in Ntinda on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 10:00am.

And there after body and family will depart for Bugiri where she will be laid to rest on July 1, 2023, at Sanika village, Nsono Parish, Nankoma sub-county.