The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application which sought to block the implementation of the intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS).

In July 2021, the Government signed a 10 year contract with the firm to provide digital vehicle trackers for motor vehicles and motorcycles in a bid to curb insecurity.

The proposal was first introduced by President Museveni in his 10 point security measure in the wake of gun violence in the country that saw several Ugandans killed in 2018. The intelligent Transport Monitoring System is set to be rolled out in July.

In 2021, Legal Brains Trust (Lbt) Ltd through its lawyers led by Stanely Oketcho petition court seeking for a declaration that the presidential directives cabinet resolution and approval by the Attorney General, agreements, contracts, statutory instruments through which government of Uganda purportedly engaged or otherwise authorized a Russian Company, Joint Stock Company Global Security to execute a programme of compulsory digital surveillance of all motor vehicles, motorcycles and other vessels in Uganda, violate or threaten to violate a bundle of fundamental rights.

High Court injudiciously denied the Applicant the remedy of a temporary injunction and instead cleared the government to go on with the implementation of the programme. Legal Brains Trust did not relent, they appealed against the court decision.

In his ruling justice said the Applicant has not demonstrated the injury they are likely to suffer if the ITMS is implemented.

“I am inclined to agree with the Respondent’s counsel submission that the implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System will only require persons who own cars to obtain new number plates that are embedded with digital tracking capacities,” he ruled.

“The application is dismissed. The costs of this application shall abide by the outcome of the appeal,” he ruled.