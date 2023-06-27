The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine has reinstated the interdicted Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr. Byarugaba Baterana back to full salary as he awaits clearance to resume office.

Dr. Byarugaba Baterana was interdicted in 2022 and detained by officials from the State House Health Monitoring Unit, led by its Director Warren Namara on allegations of mismanagement of the national referral hospital and misappropriation of funds totaling to Shs28.8 billion for the past four financial years.

In a letter dated June 21, 2023, the Dr. Diana Atwine ordered the reinstatement of Dr. Byarugaba Baterana referring to the interdiction letter of March 2, 2022.

Stories Continues after ad

“Reference is made to my letter of even reference dated March 2, 2022, under which you were interdicted from duty and put on half pay with effect from 2nd March to pave your way for investigations,” read part of the letter.

Pursuant to Section F-s (15) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Order, 2021, Dr. Atwiine lifted Dr. Byarugaba’s interdiction and reinstated on full pay with effect from March 2, 2022.

“In accordance with Regulation No. 38 (8) of the Public Regulations 2009 and Public Service Commission External circular No. 1/2021 dated September 14, 2021 “the interdiction of the officer shall remain in force until the Public Service Commission has noted the lifting the interdiction”, you shall not therefore assume duties until the health Service Commission has noted the lifting of the interdiction,” read in letter.

The office has since been run by his deputy Dr. Rosemary Byanyima as investigations were going on.