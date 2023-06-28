President Yoweri Museveni who doubles as Commander in Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces has promoted Brig Gen, Richard Otto to the rank of Major General

The promotion was announced by Deo Akiiki the Uganda Peoples Defence Force Deputy spokesperson in a statement issued today.

“The CDF is pleased to announce the promotion of Brig Gen, Richard Otto to the rank of Maj General by the president of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces,” Deo Akiiki revealed.

In 2017, Richard Otto was appointed the commanding officer of the third army division of the UPDF, based in Moroto. Before that, he served as the commander of the UPDF contingent in the Central African Republic, as part of the African Union Regional Task Force (AU-RTF), the regional counter-offensive against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

The General officer was recently appointed the Chairperson of Security Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) in South Sudan whose role is to monitor chapter 2 of the peace agreement which deals with peace and security.

Prior to this appointment, he had served in Somalia as a Uganda Contingent Commander in 2020 and back home as 3 Infantry Division Commander respectively.

Deo Akiiki, congratulated the General officer for the well-deserved promotion and wished him good luck in his new assignment.