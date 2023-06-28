The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has directed the Minister of Internal Affairs to expedite investigations into the killing of five members of the same family in Bukoto County, Masaka District, on June 23, 2023.

Among said the incident is one of the rising killings in the country that have left citizens in fear. She noted that the investigation is as necessary as the measures to prevent likely killings, which she said, are becoming rampant.

“We need divisive and deterrent measures to restore safety and confidence in our population. This has not happened only in Masaka but in Kayunga and other places,” the Speaker said during plenary on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

She added: “We need that investigation; we need to give clear assurance to the affected communities that they will not be killed the next day.”

On the fateful day at around 2 am, unknown assailants descended on Kijonjo Village, Kamwoozi Parish in Buwunga Sub-county, Masaka District, and hacked to death five family members.

The victims were Emmanuel Muteesasira, 57, (head of family), his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, 52, Beatrice Nakalyango, 13 (daughter), and two grandchildren – Shivan Nakasagga,5, and Robert Kayemba, 2.

Ms Among also tasked the Internal Affairs Minister to give Parliament an update on security issues raised by MPs, including the low staffing at police posts across the country.

“Truth be told we have few police personnel; I have written so many times to be given to police personnel in my district but I have not been helped. Just imagine when people are killed in the night and the nearest police post is 20 kilometers away!” she said.

She said Parliament is ready to support the Uganda Police Force to recruit more officers, refurbish their facilities, establish new police posts and acquire more patrol vehicles.

Bukoto County East MP Ronald Kanyike, attesting to the Speaker’s reiterations, said the scene of crime in Masaka District is far from the police station, which serves the area.

“Masaka has no police headquarters, the District Police Commander (DPC) and Resident District Commissioner all sit in Masaka City. In fact, when we contacted the DPC over the murder, he had to contact people of Masaka City to come to our rescue,” said Mr Kanyike.

Mr Abed Bwanika (NUP, Kimaanya-Kabonera Division), who also hails from Masaka, said his constituency was not any different.

“In Kimanya, we have zero patrol vehicles yet it is a whole division. When the minister is appraising us on the security issues, he should update us on police facilitation,” said Mr Bwanika.

The Minister of Security, Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, said the Uganda Police Force has revamped its operations, which were initially challenged by funding constraints.