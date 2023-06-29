The fallen Supreme Court judge late Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach Amoko will be laid to rest on Saturday.

According to the burial program which was released by Judiciary, Justice Arach will be buried at Jukiya Hill Ward, Juba Village Nebbi District. She died on June 17, 2023 at Nakasero Hospital.

The release of the burial program follows a High Court ruling that ordered that the deceased be buried at her ancestral home as she wished.

According to the tentative burial program, Arach’s body will later today depart from Kampala for Nebbi. On Friday, there will be a special joint District Council sitting at Nebbi District Council hall followed by a vigil at the deceased’s ancestral home.

There will be a requiem mass at Caritas grounds and thereafter, burial at Jukiya Hill Ward, Juba village, Nebbi District.

Backround

Following her death, the judiciary issued a funeral program that the deceased justice was to be buried in Nebbi and later released another one showing that she would be buried in Adjumani on June 23, 2023.

However, this prompted the deceased’s children through their lawyers to serve a cease and desist on the Judiciary and on June 22, 2023 vide the Chief Registrar’s letter a postponement of the burial program was communicated; new dates were to be communicated later.

On June 22, 2023 the late Arach’s children filed an application challenging the Ambassador Idule Amoko’s decision to bury their mother in Arra Parish, Pachara Sub-county, Adjumani Adjumani.

Initially Justice Arach wished to be laid to rest at her family ancestral home/burial ground at Jukiya Hill Ward, Juba village, Nebbi District in accordance with the customary law of Ker Kwaro Kaal Jonam.

Ambassador Amoko claimed that in Madi to which community he belongs, that a lady who is deceased is buried in the burial grounds of the family where she is married in proximity with her spouse and that becomes her ancestral home, unless she wills otherwise or was divorced at the time of death.

Court directed that the Attorney General and Ambassador Amoko in consultation with the applicants should immediately commence the burial arrangements of the late Arach.

Court further directed that Ambassador Amoko and his family members shall freely attend the funeral of the late Justice Arach without any disturbance.