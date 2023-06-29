Several leaders have paid tribute to Alice Nabugembe Wafula, the departed wife of veteran Journalist and former leader of Opposition Philip Wafula Ogutu.

Mrs Wafula passed away last week after a long cancer fight. Eulogizing her, several speakers described her as humble but strong pillar behind Mr Ogutu’s success.

The Minister of General Duties, in Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Lumumba described the late as irreplaceable”

Stories Continues after ad

“We thank Alice for being there for the family as Chief as he was popularly known at home was busy with his schedules. She oversaw growth of children but above all she was there for Wafula as his daily calendar was tight” Mrs Lumumba said.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga praised the late for standing by Mr Ogutu in both good and bad time

Leaders paid tribute at St Luke’s Church of Uganda, Ntinda where the funeral service for late Nabugembe was held.

Mpuuga said, “On behalf on my family and the Opposition platform in Parliament, I offer my sincere condolences to you upon this loss of a person with whom you enjoyed an unbreakable bond; your true friend,”

“We thank God for Alice’s life and the special talents that she shared with those that knew her as a mother, auntie, sister, friend and most especially, Wafu’s wider political family,” he said.

He said it calls for a strong woman to stand the troubles and challenges of a Ugandan opposition leader Alice was just that! Losing such a person is devastating but we are keeping you and your family in our prayers that the Almighty God comforts you in this very difficult time.

Mike Mukula, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda who described himself as a friend of Mr. Ogutu having studied with Mr.Oguttu at Teso College Aloet, said the loss of Alice is a big loss to the Wafulas.

Forum for Democratic change (FDC) party president Eng. Patrick Amuriat Oboi used the occasion to ask government to equip Cancer Institute with necessary drugs and machines. The same message was re-echoed by Wafula who said it has been expensive footing cancer bills.

She will be laid to rest on July Saturday 1, 2023, at Sanika Village, Nsono Parish, Nankoma Sub-County in Bugiri District.