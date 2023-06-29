The Rotary District 9213 has launched the Boy Child Uplifting Program focusing on basic education, literacy, economic and community development to impact boys in the communities they live in.

Edward Kakembo Nsubuga the District Governor of Rotary District 9213 this morning announced the launch of an initiative aimed at addressing all critical issues faced by the boy child in Uganda.

“Recognizing our society has predominantly concentrated on initiatives empowering the girl child, with only 13% of documented efforts directed towards mentoring boys,” Kakembo said.

A number of studies and reports have stated that the exclusion of the Boy child has had profound consequences on a generation of young men. These consequences include increased crime rates, low self-esteem, prone to violence habits, alcoholism, drug abuse, and increasing school dropout incidences.

“This initiative will be sustained through Rotary programs like Basic Education and Literacy and the Economic and Community Development that Rotary Clubs and Rotaract Clubs across the country use to reach out and impact on the communities they live in. Collaborative partnerships will also be forged with religious institutions, schools and tertiary institutions, government bodies, NGOs, prisons, rehabilitation centres, financial institutions, private organizations, and local community leadership structures to ensure a comprehensive and sustained impact,” he further noted.

Kakembo Nsubuga expressed his confidence in Rotary’s ability to mobilize resources and make a difference in the lives of the less privileged. Adding, “This program is critical and timely as we need to address the issues faced by boys, including crime, drug abuse, terrorism, and truancy. I also believe the success of this initiative will lead to a positive transformation of society, promoting skill development, entrepreneurship, and healthier family dynamics…”

Rotary District 9213 is part of Rotary International, a global network of dedicated individuals united in their commitment to making positive, lasting change in their communities and the world. With over 219

Rotary Clubs and 111 Rotaract Clubs, District 9213 serves Uganda and South Sudan, harnessing the power of service to address pressing social issues and create a brighter future.