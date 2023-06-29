Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) customs operational unit has uncovered a smuggling scheme by an importer attempting to bring in 203,446 undeclared watches into Uganda.

The watches had been concealed at the back of the container in a shipment of dutiable goods, including mixed garments, smart TVs and shoes.

However, through use of Non-Intrusive Inspection technology at the border point and field intelligence enforcement operations, the team detected the watches through the Malaba One Stop Border Point. The watches are also estimated to cost more than $5,000.

In regards to the operation, Ibrahim K. Bbossa, the URA Spokesperson, revealed that URA has employed advanced technologies such as X-ray equipment to help in identifying the contents of containers while they are still in transit.

He added that Electronic Cargo Tracking Systems (RECTS) is also being utilized to prevent any tampering with the cargo throughout the transportation process.

“In order to ensure the safety of imported goods, URA will continue to utilize the advanced Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) equipment with high penetrative ability to help detect radiation sources and protect against the potential dangers of radiation poisoning,” he emphasized.

In regards to this offence, the importer is likely to face imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty percent of the dutiable value of the goods involved, or both as per section 200 of the East African Customs Community Management Act (EACCMA).