The Commanding Officer of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent operating in DR Congo Col. Michael Walaka Hyeroba, yesterday handed over a two bedroomed house to an 80-year-old Mzee Sefuko Ghato of Amafiga village, Kabanda sub-county in North Kivu.

UPDF is deployed in DRC under the mandate of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), to serve as a peace keeping mission.

During the handover of the house, Col. Hyeroba thanked God for the life of Mzee Ghato and the UPDF leadership for accepting to facilitate the activity to promote mutual cooperation between Uganda contingent and the civilian community.

“To UPDF, the civilians are a very important aspect in UPDF Ugacon Military activities in the EACRF peace keeping operations and to the entire UPDF as a family and it is this family which has enabled us to build a decent home for Mzee Ghato. We also furnished it with a four-inch bed, mattress, bed sheets and a blanket so that the Mzee Sefuko Ghato can sleep comfortably,” he said.

Col. Walaka thanked the people of Rutshuru territory and the entire North Kivu for accepting UPDF Peace Keepers in their territory.

He pledged to work so closely with the civil populace to ensure that total peace and stability returns in North Kivu.

The construction of the house commenced on May 16, 2023 by the UPDF contingent engineering unit.

Mzee Ghato thanked God for the good job done by the UPDF.

“Today my dream of getting a permanent house has been fulfilled by UPDF,” said Mzee Sefuko with joy.

Capt Kato Ahmad Hassan, the contingent spokesman said the project is a gesture of appreciation to the community for their tireless cooperation rendered to Ugacon while executing the mandate of EACRF in DRC.

The handover was also witnessed by the contingent administrative officer Lt. Col. Martin Tokwaro Komakech among other contingent head quarter staff officers and men.

The project site is approximately 11 kilometers from Bunagana border and 28 kilometers from the contingent headquarters located in Kiwanja-Nyongera town.