President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig. Henry Isoke to investigate electoral violence in the just concluded chaotic Bukedea LC5 by-election.

In a July 26 letter, Mr Museveni ordered that the circumstances under which the house of Mr David Omangor, a candidate in the by-election, was attacked and Shs263 million stolen.

“I have got some disturbing information that government officials on the night of the nomination invaded the house of Omangor, confiscated his academic papers and stole Shs263 million from him so that he could not be nominated,”Mr Museveni wrote.

Mr Museveni copied his letter to the Vice President, the Speaker and the Inspector General of Police.

In the letter, Mr Museveni added that: “This sounds like a film. However, I want to be sure that Uganda does not go back to the crime of 1980 with the Muwanga elections that forced us to go to the bush”

The June 14 by-election was won by the NRM’s Mary Akol who polled 79,692 votes against her closest challenger-Lokwisk Tychius who polled 4,942.

However, the by-election was marred by massive violence and clear vote rigging with photographs circulating on social media showing ballot stuffing.