GULU July 3, 2023: Celestine Opoka 71 years old today wedded his wife Margret Lalam at Gulu regional referral hospital where he was admitted with serious illness and stayed in the hospital sickbed for over three months.

Opoka explains told Eagle Online’s correspondent that he is very happy today for his Holy Matrimonial marriage which he has been waiting for a very long time adding that he tried several times to organize but failed due to financial constraints.

He also applauds his children and grandchildren for making his marriage successful and encourages people who have not yet wedded to follow his footmark.

Opoka is happily married with a wife and five children, he re-echoed that marriage is ordained by God and encouraged the young people to take examples from him to accept the wedding even from the hospital sickbed.

Lalam Margret Opoka, wife also thanked God for making their marriage a successful and appreciated her husband and children for being supportive toward the function. She praised God to allow their marriage to go on.

Joyce Laker Lajule Opoka’s daughter in-law who could not hide her excitement explored young people to copy the example of her parents.

She adds that marriage is life decision making and encourages parents to support their children to go for a wedding.

Father John Peter Olum, the Parish priest who presided over the matrimonial wedding, said “spiritual healing is very important in marriage” and urged the Christians to prepare their life.