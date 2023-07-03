The Ministry of Works and Transport has suspended the implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS). The ITMS is set to be rolled out in July 2023.

In July 2021, the Government signed a 10-year contract with the firm to provide digital vehicle trackers for motor vehicles and motorcycles in a bid to curb insecurity.

The proposal was first introduced by President Museveni in his 10-point security measure in the wake of gun violence in the country that saw several Ugandans killed by criminals moving by motor vehicles and motorcycles.

ITMS is aimed at enhancing crime management through detection, tracking, identification and recognition of all vehicles and motorcycles operating in the Country and improved revenue collection, traffic management and reducing or eliminating duplicate registrations of vehicles or motorcycles as the case has been of late.

According to the statement released by the state minister for works and transport, Fred Byamukama, Gen Katumba Wamala signed Traffic and road safety regulations 2023 and Traffic and road safety amendment 2022 and they will come into effect on October 31, 2023.

“The minister of works and transport has extended the contracts for the service providers for number plates Arnold Brooklyn Company Limited and Tumpeco for a duration of four months from June 30, to October, 31, 2023,” the minister said.